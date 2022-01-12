Houg has record setting night vs. Paulding

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was record setting night for Van Wert’s Sofi Houg.

The junior guard poured in a Van Wert single-game record 37 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 74-58 win over Paulding at the Cougar’s Den on Tuesday. The old record was 36, set by Allie Clifton.

Junior guard Sofi Houg scored a single-game record 37 points during Van Wert’s 74-58 win over Paulding. Bob Barnes/file photo

It was the eighth win in nine games for Van Wert (9-4) and the 74 point outburst was a season high.

35 of Houg’s points came after the first quarter, including 11 of Van Wert’s 18 points in the second period, 10 more in the third quarter, then 14 in the final period.

“It was a great night for Sofi,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said. “She did a good job of letting the game come to her and playing in the flow of the offense.”

The Lady Cougars led 13-9 after the first quarter, with Kyra Welch supplying nine of Van Wert’s points. Welch went on to finish with 15 points.

“We have a group of extremely unselfish teammates,” Phlipot said. “They are always looking to make the extra pass and that’s exactly what we did tonight.”

Van Wert led 31-24 at halftime with Claire Schueller and Janae Pease combining for 13 of Paulding’s 15 second quarter points. The Lady Cougars added 20 points in the third quarter and led 51-41 entering the fourth quarter. Schueller scored 11 points in the final period, including three treys, and finished with 29 points, while Pease added 15.

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial on Thursday, while Paulding (3-9) will host Hicksville the same night.

“The girls continue to work hard and we are playing well right now,” Phlipot said. “We are taking care of business one game at a time.”

Box score

Van Wert 13 18 20 23 – 74

Paulding 9 15 17 17 – 58

Van Wert: Carlee Young 1-2-5; Kayla Krites 0-1-1; Kyra Welch 5-4-15; Sofi Houg 16-4-37; Emilee Phillips 3-0-6; Debbie Jones 1-0-2; Erin Schaufelberger 3-2-8

Paulding: Claire Schueller 11-3-29; Janae Pease 5-3-15; Makayla Suffel 1-0-2; Brooke Ankney 1-0-2; Audrey Giesige 3-3-9; Elli Barton 0-1-1

JV: Van Wert 36-32