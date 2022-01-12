Lancer bowlers notch win over Perry
Van Wert independent sports
CELINA — For the second time in four days, Lincolnview defeated Perry in boys bowling action, with the Lancers posting a 1851-1730 win at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.
Conner Baldauf led the way with a 141-178-319 series, followed by Preston Bugh (130-164-294), Evan Elling (100-112-212), Jade Hundley (108-103-211), Xavier Magner (107) and Evan Bowersock (87).
Lincolnview will face Parkway on Tuesday, January 25.
POSTED: 01/12/22 at 4:39 am. FILED UNDER: Sports