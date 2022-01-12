Lincolnview starting strategic planning

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to facilitate a comprehensive strategic planning process within the district for 2022.

The first step in the process is for district residents to complete an online survey regarding Lincolnview Local Schools.

The survey and more information about becoming involved in the strategic planning of the district as a core planning member can be found at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us.