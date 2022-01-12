More Nat’l Guard members to help in COVID-19 fight

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced additional National Guard deployments to support COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

The testing locations are helping to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” Governor DeWine said. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

The National Guard is now supporting 12 testing locations across the state as part of ongoing efforts to ease some of the burden on the state’s hardest-hit hospitals as Ohio is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 driven inpatient hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and patients on ventilators seen throughout the pandemic.

At this time, the Ohio National Guard has been deployed to support the following testing locations:

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron

Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

Chillicothe: Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield

Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason

Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave

Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati.

Coming soon:

Dayton: Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton

“Our men and women are supporting about a dozen testing sites throughout Ohio, helping to provide additional opportunities for our fellow Ohioans to be tested for COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “We have been fulfilling COVID-19 missions for more than 20 months, and we are committed to supporting our state during this time of need,”

The total deployment of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems is now at 2,300 members. This includes approximately 200 Guard members offering medical support, and approximately 2,100 offering general support, including testing, food services, in-hospital patient transportation, administrative tasks, and more.

“Ohio hospitals appreciate the continued support and service of the Ohio National Guard during this critical time of healthcare need related to COVID-19,” according to a statement from the Ohio Hospital Association.

“The testing locations organized by the Guard and hospitals have been extremely important to provide this dedicated service to give better access to testing while alleviating demand of hospitals’ emergency departments. We will continue to assess daily the needs for testing and the best utilization of Guard support during this surge.”

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Hospital Association are evaluating the situation in Ohio’s hospitals daily to assess and maximize staffing to ensure Guard members are assisting in locations with the most critical needs. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients and testing needs change every day, and staffing adjustments are being made accordingly.

Health officials said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, maintaining up-to-date vaccination remains the best tool against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state at doctor’s offices, community vaccine clinics, hospitals, community health centers, pharmacies, and more.