VWHS Theatre Dept. to present Cinderella

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department is pleased to announce the 2022 spring musical production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway version) at 7 p.m. April 7-9 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Auditions took place in December and rehearsals are underway. Van Wert High School last performed this musical in 2002. The audience will enjoy this new broadway version full of spectacle, wit, and classic songs such as “It’s Possible”, “In My Own Little Corner”, and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella includes music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and is based on the new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Tickets for the musical will go on sale in early March.

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, www.concordtheatricals.com.