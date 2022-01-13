Betty White Challenge in Van Wert County

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society has announced they will be participating in the Betty White Challenge on Monday, January 17.

The challenge is in honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday. White was an animal lover known for her charitable and advocacy work on behalf of animals. Fans are asked to select a local animal charity and donate $5 in Betty’s name.

Donations can be made online at vwchs.org or taken to the shelter, at 309 Bonnewitz Avenue, Van Wert. The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday to accept donations.

Money will go towards the care of adoptable animals waiting for their forever home.