Crestview to play in Sunday’s MLK Classic

Van Wert independent sports

FORT LORAMIE – Crestview is one of eight schools scheduled to participate in the first annual MLK Classic this Sunday at Fort Loramie High School.

The Knights will tip off the tournament with a junior varsity contest against Minster at 1 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 2:30 p.m.

Marion Local and Grandview Heights will follow (2:15, 4 p.m.), then Anna vs. Springfield Central Catholic (4:30, 6 p.m.) and Fort Loramie and Tiffin Columbian (5:45 and 7 p.m.).

Presale tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, while tickets at the door will be $15 for students and adults. Tickets will be good for entry to all games.