CRT not being taught at Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Critical Race Theory is not being taught in the Lincolnview Local Schools.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder issued a statement about the matter Wednesday night. It was in response to concerns expressed during the December, 2021 school board meeting.

Mark Zielke, Lori Snyder and Eric Germann are sworn in during Wednesday’s organizational meeting of the Lincolnview school board. Lincolnview photo

“A concern was brought to our attention regarding the potential teachings of Critical Race Theory by Mrs. Paula Johnson, a teacher of Lincolnview Local Schools,” Snyder said in the statement. “We conducted an investigation and exercised due diligence into this. Based on our investigation, we found no evidence that Mrs. Johnson teaches Critical Race Theory within her classes here at Lincolnview Local Schools nor do we have any evidence that any other teacher of Lincolnview is teaching that as well.”

“We have always communicated to our teachers to teach to Ohio State Standards and that is our expectations now and in the future,” he added.

The 2022-2023 school calendar was briefly discussed during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Snyder told board members there are four drafts of school calendars, two by the administration and two by the Lincolnview Local Education Association. One will be submitted for approval at next month’s meeting.

Snyder also praised the board and present each member – Lori Snyder, Mark Zielke, Michelle Gorman, Eric Germann and Brad Coil – with a certificate for School Board Recognition Month.

He also reminded the board that school will dismiss two hours early this Friday and no classes will be held on Monday, January 17, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

During his report to the board Treasurer Troy Bowersock said he’s received the first payment associated with the state’s new Fair School Funding plan.

“As far as the preliminary estimates that were made in July by the Ohio Department of Education, they’re pretty close to what we received,” Bowersock said.

Bowersock also said the bi-annual audit is underway and should be complete by the end of March at a cost of just over $25,000.

Middle School/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall congratulated spelling bee winners Elijah Ryder and Noah Peters. Both will compete in the county spelling bee February 6, at the Marsh Foundation. Fifth grade winner Elijah Owens and sixth grade winner Joey-Kate Carey will compete at the county spelling bee as well.

Mendenhall also told the board that sophomore visits to Vantage Career Center will take place January 28 and freshmen visits are scheduled for March 7.

Several personal service contracts were approved by the board, including Griffen Waltmire, musical director; Mary Ann Falk, musical tech director; Kim Pollack, musical choreographer, and Dee Fisher, musical instrumental director. The board also approved supplemental contracts for Stacie Korte, musical music director and Chad Kraner, musical assistant director.

The board accepted an anonymous donation of $150 for the needy student fund and $2,000 from the First Bank of Berne for the Community Center project.

Before the regular meeting, the board held its annual organizational meeting. Snyder, Zielke and Germann were sworn in for new four year terms and the board re-elected Snyder as president. Zielke will serve as vice-president.

Board member compensation was set at $125 per meeting, the same as last year and the board scheduled monthly meetings for 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, though Lincolnview meetings typically vary from month to month.

Board members will hold a strategic planning meeting from 6-9 p.m. Monday, January 24 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The next regular meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.