Health survey to be conducted locally

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District and local health partners will soon launch a Community Health Assessment for Van Wert County.

The assessment gathers information regarding what the public feels are the health needs of the community. Van Wert County residents are encouraged to contribute to this assessment which is being conducted by Ohio University.

Residents may be asked to participate in a mail-in survey or an online survey. All responses will be strictly anonymous and no identifiable information will be collected.

Questions will center on topics such as health status, health insurance coverage, mental health status, preventive medicines, vaccinations, alcohol consumption, tobacco use, marijuana and drug use, weight control, diet and exercise.

Participation is important because the Community Health Assessment addresses public health problems and gives the health department comprehensive information about the community’s current health status, needs and issues. This information can help with developing a community health improvement plan by justifying how and where resources should be allocated to best meet community needs.