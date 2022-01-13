Renee Kim (Wise) Cryer

Renee Kim (Wise) Cryer, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on January 7, 1956, in Van Wert, the daughter of Thomas A. and Juanita J. (Wurster) Wise and was a 1974 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Renee retired from the Eaton Corporation in Van Wert, after 47 years of service. She enjoyed reading and crafts.

Surviving are her parents; a sister, Michele (Steven) Mendenhall of Van Wert; a niece, Tracy (Mike) Tempio of Columbus; a nephew, Scott Mendenhall of Fort Wayne; a great niece, Tori Blumer, and a great nephew, Kristopher Mendenhall.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday, January 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Private burial will take place Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Donate Life America.

