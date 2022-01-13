Spelling bee winners…

Winners of the Crestview Middle School spelling bee are Brayden Hampton (sixth grade runner-up), Ashley Burk (sixth grade champion), Nora Myers (seventh grade runner-up), Lainey Gardner (seventh grade champion and overall champion), Makinzee Williamson (eighth grade runner-up) and Brentyn Rodriguez (eighth grade champion). Winners will advance to the Van Wert County Spelling Bee held at the Marsh Foundation Sunday, February 6. Crestview photo