Van Wert school board handles start of the year business

Superintendent Mark Bagley talks about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and staffing challenges and solutions during Wednesday’s Van Wert school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Anthony Adams will again serve as president of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Adams was re-elected during Wednesday’s organizational meeting. Rachel White will serve as vice-president. Greg Blackmore and Scott Mull were sworn in for new four year terms.

The board will meet 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, except for the November and December, when meetings will be held on the third Wednesday. All meetings are scheduled to be held at the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The following committee assignments were made: White will continue as the board’s representative to the Athletic Council and will also be the board’s alternate delegate to this year’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference. Adams will serve as the Capital Conference delegate, Debby Compton will continue as the district’s representative to the Vantage Board of Education, and Blackmore will again serve as the district’s representative to the district safety team.

During the regular monthly meeting, all five board members – Adams, White, Compton, Blackmore and Mull were shown a video with teachers, students and administrators thanking them for their service as part of School Board Recognition Month.

The board approved a two-year administrative contract for athletic director Trent Temple, along with two supplemental contracts – Angie Myers as Van Wert Middle School Quiz/Scholastic Bowl coach and Chris Kraner as Van Wert High School Quiz/Scholastic Bowl coach.

The board approved a resolution to proceed with placing the proposed Eggerss Stadium renovation bond issue on the May 3 ballot. If approved, the 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue would generate $5 million and would cost the average homeowner less than $40 annually.

Board members approved three Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreements between the city and county for V Wert 2, MBK LLC and Van Wert Forward 1 LLC.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in ramping up in the schools and he said staffing has been a challenge.

“It’s all hands on deck right now with people being in and out,” Bagley said. “We do feel good where we’re at right now. We have found some really good candidates and we have a lot of people coming in to student teach in our district and that to me is a huge part of how you grow people and mentor people.”

Bagley also said he and Chris Covey, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, will attend a leadership conference in Columbus next Wednesday and Thursday.

Treasurer Michelle Mawer informed the board that employees have their W-2 forms.

During his safety team report, Blackmore informed the board that active shooter training will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center next Monday and during her Athletic Council report, White told board members that Temple is working on an online visitors guide when out-of-town opponents come to Van Wert.

The board approved overnight trips for the Robotics Club, January 14-15 in Kirtland, March 4-5 in Dayton (pending state qualification) and Cleveland March 23-26.

Several donations were accepted by the board:

$500 from Citizens National Bank to the Van Wert Goedde School’s Principal’s fund.

$100 from Main Street Van Wert to the high school choir.

$400 from First Bank of Berne, Jumpin’ Jammers Elementary Wellness.

$111.21 from the Class of 2001 to the Grove of Mighty Oaks project.

$500 from Mr. Ed’s Driving School to the high school principal’s fund.

$570 from the Van Wert Athletic Boosters to the boys basketball activity fund.

$2,500 from Central Mutual Insurance to high school robotics.

$500 from Van Wert Service Club to middle school robotics.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.