Balanced Knights run by the Mustangs

HARROD — A balanced scoring attack was a big key in Crestview’s 67-58 Northwest Conference win at Allen East on Friday.

Rontae Jackson finished with a 16 points and was one of four Knights in double figures. Nate Lichtle and Gavin Etzler each scored 14 and Carson Hunter finished with 12. 67 points marked a season high for the Knights.

“I’m pleased with our balance on offense tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball on offense.”

Crestview (8-3, 3-1 NWC) led 18-12 after one quarter with Jackson scoring nine points in the period and Etzler adding six. Allen East’s Garrett Newland scored nine of his game-high 28 points in the opening quarter. 12 of Crestview’s 17 second quarter points came from beyond the three point line, with Etzler hitting a pair and Hunter and Lichtle each adding one.

Armed with a 35-28 lead to begin the third quarter, Nichtle drained two more treys and Hunter added five points to boost the lead to 50-38. Jackson and Mitch Temple combined to score 10 of Crestview’s 17 fourth quarter points. Newland added nine more for the Mustangs (6-5, 2-1 NWC).

“It was a good road win for us,” Etzler said.

The Knights will face Minster at the MLK Classic at Fort Loramie at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crestview 18 17 15 17 – 67

Allen East 12 16 10 20 – 58

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 5-2-14; Rontae Jackson 4-7-16; Mitch Temple 2-3-7; Carson Hunter 4-3-12; Nate Lichtle 5-0-14; Nasir Easterling 1-0-2; Wren Sheets 1-0-2

Allen East: Garrett Newland 11-3-28; Zach Miller 4-0-11; Keaton Lehman 2-0-5; Carson Clum 1-0-2; Keaton Miller 3-2-8; Jacob Hershberger 2-0-4

JV: Crestview 51-15