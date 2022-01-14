Bulldogs pull away from Lancers 63-45

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview led after one quarter but Columbus Grove outscored the Lancers in each of the three remaining quarters to claim a 63-45 Northwest Conference victory on Friday.

Lincolnview’s Avery Slusher tries to drive by a Columbus Grove defender during Friday night’s NWC game. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Columbus Grove improved to 7-4 (2-2 NWC) while Lincolnview fell to 2-10 (0-3 NWC).

Lincolnview enjoyed a 15-11 lead after one quarter but the Bulldogs used a 20-6 second quarter scoring advantage to grab a 31-21 lead at halftime.

Columbus Grove was able to push the lead to 48-33 after three quarters.

Landon Price led Lincolnview with 14 points and Garrett Richardson added nine points. As a team, the Lancers were 16-of-33 from the floor and 8-of-13 from the foul line with 19 rebounds and eight turnovers.

Trey Sautter led all scorers with 29 points, while Jacksen Schroeder added nine points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs were 25-of-52 shooting and 9-of-10 from the free throw line with 23 rebounds, including 13 offensive rebounds, and just three turnovers.

Both teams are back in action on the road tonight. Lincolnview will travel to No. 2 Antwerp while Columbus Grove will head to Kalida for a PCL matchup.

Box score

Col. Grove 11 20 17 15 – 63

Lincolnview 15 6 12 12 – 45

Columbus Grove: Bo Birnesser 1-0-3; Zach Reynolds 3-1-7; Noah Macke 2-0-4; Trey Sautter 11-4-29; Jacksen Schroeder 4-1-9; Tadd Roch 2-1-5; Brayden Bellman 2-2-6

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 1-0-2; Garrett Richardson 3-2-9; Cal Evans 1-0-3; Carson Fox 1-0-3; Landon Price 4-4-14; Daegan Hatfield 3-1-7; Cole Binkley 1-0-2; Ethan Crow 2-1-5

JV: Columbus Grove 58-52