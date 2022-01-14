Cougar bowlers earn split with O-G

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert bowlers split with Ottawa-Glandorf at Highland Lanes on Thursday, with the girls using their depth to record a 2182-1983 victory, while the boys fell 2583-2406.

Freshman Zaelynn Tobias led the all bowlers with a two-game series of 366 and junior Makenna Nagel had the high game of 213 and a 357 series. Seniors Gracie Price, Anna Cassidy and Ashely Brown all scored single games over 150, Price 155, Brown 153 and Cassidy with a 151.

High scorers for the Cougar boys were Hayden Davis (two-game series of 352) and Logan Sutton, who rolled a high game of 211. The Cougar boys fall to 1-6 in the WBL.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Elida on Monday, January 24.