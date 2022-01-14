Crestview HS’s Kulwicki earns national academic honor

Crestview’s Macy Kulwicki earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School junior Macy Kulwicki has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Kulwicki earned the Rural and Small Town Recognition upon the completion of the PSAT.

“Macy Kulwicki is an outstanding student who always is striving to learn more and build a solid foundation of academic excellence,” Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said. “We look forward to watching her continue to excel in all that she does at Crestview.”

Students who may be eligible have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3.0 or higher on two or more advanced placement exams, and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year.

Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“By awarding students who excel academically with honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs, our aim is to create pathways to college for underrepresented students,” said Steve Bumbaugh, College Board senior vice president of College & Career Access. “We hope this inspires many more students to work toward this recognition.”