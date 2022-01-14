The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/14

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 14.

WBL

Celina 44 Elida 41
Defiance 63 Kenton 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Bath 44
Wapakoneta 67 Shawnee 50
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert – postponed to February 8

NWC

Bluffton 61 Leipsic 49
Columbus Grove 63 Lincolnview 45
Crestview 67 Allen East 58
Delphos Jefferson 54 Ada 33
Spencerville 56 Lima Central Catholic 49 (non-conference)

GMC

Ayersville 51 Tinora 50
Fairview 47 Edgerton 32
Hicksville 45 Paulding 42
Wayne Trace 54 Antwerp 50

MAC

Marion Local 43 Fort Recovery 35
Minster 42 New Knoxville 39
New Bremen 71 Coldwater 45
Parkway 46 Delphos St. John’s 42
Versailles 55 St. Henry 48

PCL

Continental 52 Fort Jennings 43
Ottoville 65 Miller City 44

TRAC

Lima Sr. 51 Findlay 48

POSTED: 01/14/22 at 10:01 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports