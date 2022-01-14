Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/14
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 14.
WBL
Celina 44 Elida 41
Defiance 63 Kenton 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Bath 44
Wapakoneta 67 Shawnee 50
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert – postponed to February 8
NWC
Bluffton 61 Leipsic 49
Columbus Grove 63 Lincolnview 45
Crestview 67 Allen East 58
Delphos Jefferson 54 Ada 33
Spencerville 56 Lima Central Catholic 49 (non-conference)
GMC
Ayersville 51 Tinora 50
Fairview 47 Edgerton 32
Hicksville 45 Paulding 42
Wayne Trace 54 Antwerp 50
MAC
Marion Local 43 Fort Recovery 35
Minster 42 New Knoxville 39
New Bremen 71 Coldwater 45
Parkway 46 Delphos St. John’s 42
Versailles 55 St. Henry 48
PCL
Continental 52 Fort Jennings 43
Ottoville 65 Miller City 44
TRAC
Lima Sr. 51 Findlay 48
POSTED: 01/14/22 at 10:01 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports