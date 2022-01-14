Friday night basketball scoreboard 1/14

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 14.

WBL

Celina 44 Elida 41

Defiance 63 Kenton 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Bath 44

Wapakoneta 67 Shawnee 50

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert – postponed to February 8

NWC

Bluffton 61 Leipsic 49

Columbus Grove 63 Lincolnview 45

Crestview 67 Allen East 58

Delphos Jefferson 54 Ada 33

Spencerville 56 Lima Central Catholic 49 (non-conference)

GMC

Ayersville 51 Tinora 50

Fairview 47 Edgerton 32

Hicksville 45 Paulding 42

Wayne Trace 54 Antwerp 50

MAC

Marion Local 43 Fort Recovery 35

Minster 42 New Knoxville 39

New Bremen 71 Coldwater 45

Parkway 46 Delphos St. John’s 42

Versailles 55 St. Henry 48

PCL

Continental 52 Fort Jennings 43

Ottoville 65 Miller City 44

TRAC

Lima Sr. 51 Findlay 48