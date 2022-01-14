Health Dept. reports 4 new COVID deaths

VW independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported four additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 97.

Two of the deceased were in the 60-69 year old group and the other two were in the 80-89 year old age group.

The health department also reported 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, January 6, for a total of 5,052 confirmed cases. There are three known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 14,024 COVID-19 vaccinations. The number of recovered went from 4,750 on Jan. 6 to 4,845 today, an increase of 95.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine from 12-4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of January at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room (behind the fair office).

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine or the booster should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.