PD seeking help with theft investigation

VW independent staff and submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert police department solve an ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, January 5, the Van Wert police department investigated a theft complaint that involved the below Chevy Tahoe and individual. The public’s assistance is needed with identifying this vehicle or person.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!