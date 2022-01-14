Vantage Bd. hears about move; swears in new member

Superintendent Rick Turner updates the board on the recent move of adult education medical programs across the street. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The recent move of Vantage Career Center’s adult education medical programs across the street to the Thomas Edison building was a smooth one.

During Thursday night’s Vantage Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner praised adult education, IT and maintenance staff for their efforts in the move.

“The first couple of weeks have been smooth for our students and staff in that building but we’ve had to improvise with some of the back-ordered items,” Turner explained. “Overall it has gone very well.”

Turner also noted that much of the now-vacant space on the main campus has already been repurposed for high school use.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy echoed Turner’s thoughts and said staff members are working through some hiccups.

“You have that with any move, but students are happy so that’s very positive for us,” Fahy said. “I think the two labs we have over there are going to be a great benefit to the program down the road and then the RN program once it starts up, so I’m very happy with how it went.”

Fahy later said she’s working on an application for student aid for the adult education CDL program.

During his report to the board, High School Director Mike Knott said the first semester ended last Friday and he thanked staff members for raising more than $5,000 for the Toss-A-Toy program.

Knott told the board that area sophomores will be visiting Vantage January 28.

“Those sophomore are in the process of hearing a presentation Mrs. (Miriam) Owens and Mrs. (Tonya) Temple and then picking two programs that they’ll come out and visit on that day,” Knott said.

Knott said the annual open house will held February 28, and he said freshmen will tour the campus the week of March 7. He also said various regional competition is beginning for various student organizations.

The board accepted several resignations, including Jean Sullivan, Practical Nursing Program Administrator (effective March 31); Camellia Kline, part time cook; Zach Weber, maintenance, and Anna Baker, superintendent secretary.

New board member Deborah Call takes the oath of office. Scott Truxell photo

Baker was then hired as head preschool teacher and Jessica Hoyng was approved as Practical Nursing Program Administrator, effective April 1. The board also hired Stacie Peters, superintendent secretary; Shirley Jarvis, STNA check-off/clinical supervisor for health technologies; Thomas Kline, maintenance; Ronald Joseph, public safety-police academy and Mike Yambor, customized training instructor.

The board approved three Community Reinvestment Area agreements with MBK LLC, Van Wert Forward 1 and V West 2.

In other business, the board:

Appointed Turner as the Vantage representative to the Putnam County Tax Incentive Review Council.

Approved the revised emergency operations plan.

Approved a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, April 21-25 for Theresa Mengerink to attend the Liberty and Equality in the American Founding seminar.

Accepted a donation of a dent pulling system and dent puller valued at $1,157.75 from Collision Correction Equipment.

Accepted a donation of 1,400 pounds of steel valued at $350 from Crown.

Set a new minimum wage of $9.30 per hour.

Approved a one-time reimbursement for the cost of fingerprinting for substitute bus drivers, custodial workers and cafeteria workers.

Before the regular meeting, the board held its annual organizational meeting and swore in a new representative from Parkway, Deborah Call. She’s replacing former board member Tom Lyons. Pat Baumle was re-elected as board president and Lonnie Nedderman as vice-president, and Brian Egnor and Greg von der Embse were appointed as legislative liaison and student achievement liaison respectively.

The board also appointed Laura Peters as treasurer and CFO and set meeting dates for 2022, typically 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Board members later set compensation at $125 per meeting.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3.