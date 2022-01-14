VW independent girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

St. Marys Memorial 78 Van Wert 43

ST MARYS — A slow start was too much for Van Wert to overcome in a 78-43 loss to St. Marys Memorial Thursday night.

The Lady Riders led 16-9 after the first quarter, with Kyra Welch scoring all nine of Van Wert’s points in the opening stanza. St. Marys Memorial (11-3, 4-1 WBL) expanded the lead to 34-13 at halftime. Noelle Ruane accounted for eight of her 24 points in the second period, including a pair of treys.

Sofi Houg scored eight points in the third quarter by the Lady Cougars trailed 58-32 entering the final period.

In addition to Ruane, the Lady Riders had three other players finish in double figures. Kendall Dieringer scored 13 and Morgan Hesse and Karysn McGlothan each added 10.

Welch led Van Wert with 18 points.

The Lady Cougars (9-5, 3-2 WBL) will return to action Monday at Crestview.

Crestview 64 Allen East 37

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 26 points to lead Crestview to a 64-37 win over Allen East at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead then cruised to a 31-12 halftime advantage. The lead was 50-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Crestview shot 28-of-49 (57 percent) from the floor and held a commanding 26-11 advantage on the boards. Laci McCoy finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Myia Etzler added 12 points and five rebounds. Ellie Kline recorded nine assists in the win.

Savana Brooks led Allen East (8-6, 1-3 NWC) with 10 points.

The Lady Knights (11-3, 4-1 NWC) will host Van Wert on Monday.

Columbus Grove 53 Lincolnview 37

Lincolnview stayed close in the first half but Columbus Grove dominated the second half to defeat the Lady Lancers 53-37 on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (10-4, 4-1 NWC) led 16-12 after one quarter and 29-26 at halftime. From there the visitors outscored Lincolnview 18-7 to take a 47-30 lead into the final stanza.

Zadria King led the Lady Lancers (5-9, 1-3 NWC) with 10 points, while Kendall Bollenbacher and Carsyn Looser added eight and six points respectively. Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King finished with 14 points and Lauren Auchmuty added 13.

Lincolnview will host Hicksville in a varsity only game at 1 p.m. Saturday.