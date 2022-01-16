Dustin Scott Stuckey

Dustin Scott Stuckey, 36, of Middle Point, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born December 25, 1985, in Van Wert, the son of Travis Ford and Tina (Stuckey) Smith. Dustin was a graduate of Lincolnview High School.

Dustin enjoyed shooting pool with his cousins, Outlaw Sprint Car Racing, the Michigan Wolverines and the Cleveland Browns. He had a passion for bowling. Dustin rolled back-to-back perfect 300 games. He loved spending time with friends and family, most importantly his daughter, Reynah.

Surviving are his daughter, Reynah Grace Stuckey; his mother and stepfather, Tina and Kevin Smith of Middle Point; his father, Travis Ford of Delphos; his bonus children, Kaylee, Xavier and Hannah Okuly of Convoy; brothers, Zach Smith of Van Wert and Tyler Ford of Rockford; a sister, Miranda Ford of Rockford; maternal grandparents, Bob and Norma Stuckey of Van Wert; maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Stuckey of Van Wert; nephews, Conner and Braylon Smith; and paternal grandmother, Julia Ford of Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt Braun, officiating. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to his daughter, Reynah.

