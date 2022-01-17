Annabel (Evans) Holland

Annabel (Evans) Holland, 92, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born May 15, 1929, to Edward and Mary (DuVall) Evans, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Richard K. Holland on June 17, 1951. Together they shared many fond memories. Richard passed away April 8, 1976.

Survivors include a son, James R. (Joan) Holland of Van Wert; a daughter, Sharon A. (James) Owens of Marion; three grandchildren, Jordan (Jennifer) Owens of Hilliard, Curtis Owens of Marion, and Courtney (Wesley) Peters of Atlanta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Judah M. Owens, Eli Owens, Sloan Peters and Selah Peters, and two sisters, Lois Linser of Van Wert and Ruth (Lloyd) Etzler of Convoy also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Homer Evans, Ralph Evans and Wayne Evans; a sister, Mildred Kreischer, and a young grandson, James Andrew Owens.

After graduating from Hoaglin-Jackson High School in 1947, Annabel went on to Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1950. After four years at Lima Memorial and obtaining her R.N. degree, she returned to Van Wert, married and started work at Van Wert County Hospital. She worked in different departments and retired in 1994 on the surgical floor. She became a member of the Visiting Nurses Auxiliary.

In earlier times, she and her husband volunteered as 4-H advisors for the Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club for ten years. She also volunteered as a camp nurse twice at Camp Palmer 4-H Camp. In 2005, she was selected as one of the “Flowers in Full Bloom” event for the Peony Festival. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and had assisted in children’s classes and the United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed many trips she took with the Y.W.C.A. She loved the outdoors and her flower garden. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church, Van Wert Community Health Professionals, or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.