Charles E. “Ed” Lewis

Charles E. “Ed” Lewis, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

Charles “Ed” Lewis

He was born on January 31, 1936, in Middle Point to John W. Lewis and Fara J. (Carmean) Lewis, who both preceded him in death. He married Judith A. “Judi” (Jenkins) Lewis October 21, 1958, and she passed away on July 23, 2004.

Family survivors include one son, Bret D. (Melissa) Lewis of Van Wert; two granddaughters, Jordan (Adam) Saunders of Van Wert and Hayley (Tyler) Kraner of St. Marys; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Dick) Wreede of Delphos, and a sister-in-law, Betty Lewis.

Ed was a 1954 graduate of Van-Del High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2006 from Ley Equipment in Van Wert after 50 years of service and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5803 in Van Wert. Ed loved to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes and root for the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Renee Brown-Endicott, and his brother, Richard Lewis.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will be at King Cemetery, Washington Township, Van Wert County with military rite conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion Post 178 and the VFW Post 5803 of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: VFW Post 5803 or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.