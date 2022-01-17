Elmco Industrial Services acquired by Florida-based firm

Elmco Industrial Services on Grill Road in Van Wert has been acquired by Florida-based Mid-State Industrial Maintenance. Elmco photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Mid-State Industrial Maintenance, a provider of on-site and off-site industrial maintenance and service solutions, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elmco Industrial Services in Van Wert..

Elmco has been providing a wide array of industrial and commercial services since 1998. Over the years, the family-owned and operated company has continued to grow and expand with the addition of millwright services in 2003.

According to the company’s website, Elmco has state-of-the-art equipment for equipment assembly, fabrication and machine shop projects. In addition, Elmco offers 24-7 emergency services on-site or in-house, making the company a leading expert in industrial and commercial services.

Elmco’s dispatch team services companies across the United States and internationally, including China, Honduras, Canada, Mexico, and England.

Mid-State Industrial Maintenance is a leading provider of on-site and off-site industrial maintenance and service solutions. Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Mid-State serves as an outsourced maintenance and repair services provider to customers in chemical processing, phosphate mining, power generation, and more.

Mid-State also provides design, fabrication, and installation services to the agriculture, energy, and heavy industrial markets throughout North America and the Caribbean.

“The acquisition of Elmco contributes towards our vision of directly providing our customers with the best solution based industrial services available,” Shawn Toney, Chief Executive Officer of Mid-State Industrial said in a news release. “With the combination of these two great companies, it marks an important milestone for MidState as we will have a broader geographic reach for customers. Our team is truly excited to welcome Elmco employees to the Mid-State Industrial Family of Companies,”

With the acquisition, Mid-State will assume over 70 Elmco Industrial employees and the 30,000 square foot facility located on Grill Road in Van Wert.