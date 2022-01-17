Larry G. Wilkin

Larry G. Wilkin, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on February 21, 1947, in Van Wert, to the late John and Ruth (Swartz) Wilkin, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Carol Miller May 25, 1974.

Larry was a 1965 graduate of Lincolnview High School and retired from the maintenance department of Van Wert County Hospital after 40 years. An avid horseman, Larry trained and raced standard bred horses for many years and enjoyed watching harness races at county fairs.

He cheered on the Van Wert Cougars and was also an Ohio State Football and Cincinnati Reds fan. Larry could often be found driving around the area taking pictures, and trying his luck at the casinos. He also loved spending mornings at the fairgrounds drinking coffee and spending time with friends.

Larry cherished the time spent time traveling the country with his wife. He was a member of the Van Wert Elks 1197 and attended Lifehouse Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; a son, Andrew Wilkin of Glen Wood Springs, Colorado; a brother, Roger Wilkin of Wetzel; sisters: Lyla “May” (James) Caris and Joyce (Ron) Weck, both of Paulding; sisters-in-law: Paula (John) Eisenhour, and Judy (Val) Lamaestra; a brother-in-law, Gordon (Becky) Miller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine A. Breisch and brother, John Wayne Wilkin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Agricultural Society or the Salvation Army.

