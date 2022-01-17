On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD



Tuesday, January 18: Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace (girls)

Thursday, January 20: Fairview at Paulding (girls)

Friday, January 21: Ayersville at Antwerp

Saturday, January 22: Miller City at Wayne Trace

WERT

Monday, January 17: Van Wert at Crestview (girls)

Friday, January 21: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Saturday, January 22: Coldwater at Van Wert