On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.
WKSD
Tuesday, January 18: Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace (girls)
Thursday, January 20: Fairview at Paulding (girls)
Friday, January 21: Ayersville at Antwerp
Saturday, January 22: Miller City at Wayne Trace
WERT
Monday, January 17: Van Wert at Crestview (girls)
Friday, January 21: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Saturday, January 22: Coldwater at Van Wert
