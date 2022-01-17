Thomas E. “Tom” Rayman

Thomas E. “Tom” Rayman, age 78, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home in Delphos.

He was born April 8, 1943, in Lima, to Edward Rayman and Hazel (Fogt) Rayman who both preceded him in death. He married Sara A. (Morgret) Rayman June 18, 1966, and she preceded him in death November 28, 2021.

Tom Rayman

Tom is survived by two daughters, April Rayman of Van Wert and Amy (Kevin Brinkman) Mercer of Fort Jennings; his grandchildren, Christopher (Cassie) Bloom, Alex and Natalie Rayman, Gage (Lakin Stevenson) Mercer and Avery (Julian Trejio) Mercer. He is also survived by a sister, Charlotte Ulm of Delphos; a brother, Ben (Pat) Rayman of Ohio City; his nieces and nephews, Mike Ulm, Jennifer (Randy) Teman and Roger (Mandy) Ulm, Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis (Diane) Morgret of California, Paul (Duffy) Morgret of Lima, Kathy Morgret of Georgia and Dale Morgret of Virginia, and his close friend, Jim Niedecken of Ottoville

Tom was preceded in death by in-laws, Roger Ulm, Sr., JoAnn Jiminize, Bruce Morgret and John Morgret.

Tom had worked at the Lima Ford Engine Plant for 36 years, retiring in 2004. Tom and Sara had the Lima News agency for Delphos from 1978-1986. Tom also delivered the Columbus Dispatch, Cleveland Plain Dealer along with the Lima News throughout several northwest Ohio counties. Tom loved rebuilding old cars and rat rods. He started the Voodoo Car Club in Delphos. Tom enjoyed going to the James Dean Car Shows in Indiana, and Cushman scooters along with his wife Sara. Tom always said driving your car or riding a Cushman with the wind in your face and the speed at your feet was the best feeling. Tom truly loved his family, especially his daughters and the grandkids, taking them for rides on his Cushman.

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos, with Rev. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Senior Citizens Center or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.