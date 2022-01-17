VW independent weekend hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars earned their eighth win of the season Saturday, while Lincolnview and Crestview both lost on the road, and the Lincolnview girls dropped a game at home.

Van Wert 46 Bryan 22 (boys)

BRYAN — Defense was the name of the game at Bryan High School on Saturday.

Van Wert harassed the Golden Bears into 21 turnovers and held the hosts scoreless for 12 minutes on the way to a 46-22 victory.

The Cougars led 12-7 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 22-13 at halftime. Bryan was held without a single point from the 2:14 mark of the second quarter and throughout the entire third quarter, and Van Wert carried a 35-13 lead into the final period. Bryan didn’t crack the scoreboard again until nearly two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Carson Smith came off the bench to lead Van Wert with 11 points, while Luke Wessell added nine. Nate Jackson and Trey Laudick each scored six points for the Cougars (8-4).

Evan Cox scored 11 points for Bryan, including all seven of his team’s first quarter points.

Van Wert will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday, then will host Coldwater on Saturday (4 p.m. junior varsity start).

Antwerp 69 Lincolnview 37 (boys)

ANTWERP — One night after losing to Wayne Trace, No. 2 Antwerp overwhelmed Lincolnview early and rolled to a 69-37 win over the Lancers on Saturday.

The Archers raced out to a 23-2 first quarter lead, with Jagger Landers pouring in three treys and Luke Krouse adding six points. Carson Fox accounted for Lincolnview’s lone bucket of the first quarter.

Antwerp pushed the lead to 48-17 at halftime, with Landon Brewer supplying nine points in the second quarter and Krouse adding seven more. Ethan Crow scored six points for the Lancers in the second period and Landon Price added four.

Landers and Brewer combined for 11 points in the third quarter and the Archers carried a 63-28 lead into the final period.

Brewer led all scorers with 21 points, Landers added 19 and Krouse finished with 13. Price was Lincolnview’s top scorer with eight points and Crow finished with six.

Antwerp (11-1) will host Ayersville on Friday and Lincolnview (2-11) will entertain Bluffton the same night.

Minster 48 Crestview 43 (OT) (boys)

FORT LORAMIE — The free throw line was the difference as Minster defeated Crestview in overtime, 48-43, at the MLK Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday.

The Knights connected on 7-of-15 foul shots, while the Wildcats converted 12-of-15 free throws.

Minster led 15-12 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime. Crestview enjoyed a 15-8 third quarter scoring advantage and trailed 33-30 entering the final period. The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation, but the Wildcats (4-10) outscored the Knights 6-1 in the extra session.

Gavin Etzler led Crestview (8-4) with 14 points. Minster’s Brogan Stephey led all scorers with 21 points while James Niemeyer added 10.

Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

Hicksville 55 Lincolnview 37 (girls)

Hicksville had three players finish in double figures and the Aces defeated Linconlview 55-37 on Sunday.

Kenzie Schroeder led the way with 23 points, Lindsay Bergman had 14 and Molly Crall finished with 10. As a team, Hicksville shot 24-of-38 (63 percent) from the field.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 15 points, while Zadria King had eight.

Lincolnview (5-10) will play at Bluffton on Tuesday.