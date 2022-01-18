Busy time at the Wassenberg Art Center

Cast of Blues opens on January 28, 2022 and we are celebrating by having a special music trio! Kaitlyn Schmit, Frank Stemen and Aeddon Cartwright will have some groovy tunes to usher in this compelling exhibit.

This national-level exhibit has been touring around the country and celebrates the American history of the Blues. It is a celebration of our county’s rich musical heritage. A Cast of Blues features 15 resin-cast touchable, masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by acclaimed photographer Ken Murphy. Educational materials are also available for teachers and home school parents. Everyone is invited to the opening party from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 28.

We will feature live, bluesy music by Kaitlyn Schmit, Frank Stemen of Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move, along with Aeddon Cartwright. Come for free appetizers, cash bar, blues and great company! Exhibit entry is free. We wish to thank the National Endowment for the Humanities, Arts Midwest and Mid-America Arts Alliance.

Mini-makers Night! We can BEARLY stand it! This Thursday, January 20 starting at 6 p.m, bring your mini-artist (ages 4–6) and yourself for this togetherness art making evening. Call the art center to reserve your spot, cost is $5.

We are hosting another Vine & Palette with our awesome instructor, Ashley, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, January 27. Spaces are still available so sign up soon!

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Art and Pint Nights from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. We have a selection of art projects (designed by Ashley!) to choose from, and we open the bar. Do you have a project you’d like to start but are feeling nervous? Let us help!

We still have openings for the Watercolor Workshop with Fort Wayne artist, Bridget O’Brien which begins February 3. This 6-week course will leave participants with the ability to paint a successful landscape painting in watercolor. Limited spots available, sign up now. Price WAC Members: $40 Regular price: $45.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.