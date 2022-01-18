Klopfenstein to run for Ohio House seat

VW independent staff and submitted information

HAVILAND — Paulding County Commissioner Roy W. Klopfenstein has declared his candidacy for the 82nd District of the Ohio House of Representatives which consists of Mercer, Van Wert, Paulding counties, and part of Defiance County.

The seat is currently held by Craig Riedel (R-Defiance), who recently announced his intention to run for the 9th Congressional District seat held by Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo).

Roy Klopfenstein

Klopfenstein, a Republican, is currently serving his third term as Paulding County Commissioner.

“Ending up in Columbus was never a goal but when Representative Reidel decided not to run again a number of people asked if I would run,” Klopfenstein said. “Taking my experience as county commissioner, as well as over 40 years of business experience I have a desire to serve our communities and make them even better for children and grandchildren.”

Commissioner Klopfenstein is a lifelong resident of Paulding County, having lived west of Haviland at the same location he arrived home from the hospital in 1960. Roy and his wife Deborah, will be married 40 years and have four sons, Andrew, Evan, Gary and Matthew two daughters-in-law, Brianna and Mary and two grandsons, Ryan and Ethan.

Upon graduation from Wayne Trace High School in 1979 he attended Purdue University Agriculture Short Course and began farming with his father and brother. Working with his father until his retirement in the late 1980s, the farm is now operating with the third generation and is a cash grain operation with a custom harvesting business.

Klopfenstein serves on numerous boards and committees with his current role as commissioner. Prior to his public service as county commissioner Klopfenstein served on the Ohio State University State Extension Advisory Committee as secretary, treasurer, vice-chairman and chairman, the Paulding Area Foundation as vice-president and president, Director for Heartland Agdeavor Association, Blue Creek Township Zoning Appeals Board and Commission Member, and the Paulding County Extension Advisory Committee. Klopfenstein is a member of Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, and the Ohio Soybean Association.

Klopfenstein also was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as a state committee member of the USDA Farm Service Agency from 2004-2008.

The Klopfenstein family has been active supporters of 4-H and FFA both at the local and state levels. He is a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church.