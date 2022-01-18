Mild winter…

Monday’s freezing drizzle notwithstanding, it’s no secret this winter has been mild so far, and the stats comparing this year to last prove it. Above are the current figures for the 16-county region in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) northwest region regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood counties).