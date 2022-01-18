Optimist Club holding Oratorical contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert invites area students to enter its annual Oratorical contest for the opportunity to win prize money and the possibility of earning thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The Optimist Club Oratorical Contest is set for 2 p.m. March 6, at CHP Home Care & Hospice in Van Wert. Students are asked to craft a four-to-five-minute speech addressing the topic, “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”

Winners will receive cash awards of $300 for first-place, $200 for second-place, and $100 for third place. The top two local contestants will advance to zone, regional, district, and possibly international level competitions for the opportunity to win $2,500 up to $22,500 in scholarships.

The contest is open to all Van Wert County students who are under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2021 and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student at a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age to enter, but the contest is generally appropriate for middle school and high school students.

Oratorical contest applications are available now at all Van Wert County middle schools and high schools, or may be downloaded from the club’s website or Facebook page.

Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” the Optimist Club of Van Wert conducts positive service projects in support of young people.

To learn more about the club’s volunteer service opportunities, visit www.optimistvw.com or @OptimistVW on Facebook.