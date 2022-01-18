Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around a round robin scheduling format, a marathon winner with Van Wert ties, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys fans, Sunday’s AFC divisional games and a college football opening 4,300 miles away.

Round robin

This is one of the times I wish the GMC and NWC would do round robin scheduling for basketball.

Imagine a rematch between Wayne Trace and Antwerp. Imagine a rematch between Crestview and Bluffton. It would be great for the players and the fans and would really spice up the conference championship races. But it won’t happen, not even in the tournament.

Until coming here, the leagues and conferences I covered used a round robin or home-and-away format. It makes scheduling much easier. You’d play 14 or 16 conference games, and have eight or six non-conference games.

I’m not sure I’d want that format for the WBL or the MAC, but the 10-team Northern-10 conference does it. 18 conference games seems like a lot.

The format isn’t going to change anytime soon, if ever, but speaking from experience, it does add some excitement.

An impressive feat

James Ngandu was the winner of Sunday’s Houston Marathon, an impressive feat.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Ngandu has spent the better part of four years splitting his living and training in Van Wert and Kenya. He also finished as the runner-up at last year’s Van Wert 4-mile race.

Sunday was his first marathon race, which makes it even more impressive.

Dak Prescott

I made this comment on social media and some people agreed while others do not.

My comment after Sunday’s Cowboys-49ers wild card playoff game was that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is overrated or at the very least, way overpaid. My reasoning is he signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million. That’s $40 a season for a quarterback who has the same number of career playoff wins as Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield – one.

I’m not saying Sunday’s loss was all his fault. I’m not saying he’s a bad quarterback. He’s actually pretty good, but that kind of money seems ridiculous for a quarterback whose teams haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl. That was my point.

The game

Cowboys fans are complaining about the spot and how the game ended, without getting another play off.

To that I say:

There’s no guarantee the Cowboys would have scored on the next play. In fact, odds are they wouldn’t have.

It shouldn’t have come down to that. Play better earlier and that doesn’t happen.

AFC divisional games

I kind of like Cincinnati’s chances against the Titans. Yes, I know Derrick Henry will likely be back for Tennessee but it feels like a game that the Bengals can and perhaps should win.

It’s too bad the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have to play in the divisional round this Sunday. It feels like it should be the AFC championship game.

Hawaii

The Hawaii football head coaching job is open.

Shouldn’t that be one of the prime jobs in all of college football? After all, it is Hawaii.

