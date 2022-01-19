Marketing to be discussed by Chamber

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will present a Fourth Wednesday event January 26, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Ty Coil and The Marketing Junkie, Marie Miller will explain the importance of a consistent brand across all platforms, setting up social media channels, determining an audience, collaboration and planning content, online resources to help build and manage a consistent brand and analytics.

To register click here or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390.

Cost is $10 per person and includes lunch. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and the learning fun will start at 12 p.m.