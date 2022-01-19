King announces run for Ohio House seat

VW independent staff and submitted information

CELINA — Mercer County Recorder Angie King has formally announced her intention to run in the May 3 Republican primary to represent the 82nd House District in the Ohio General Assembly.

The newly drawn district consists of Mercer, Van Wert, and Paulding counties as well as a portion of Defiance County.

Angie King

“This district is quite special to me, as it encompasses the area where I grew up and the community in which I live and have served the last 30 years.”

Angie (Noneman) King grew up in Paulding in a farming family. She is the eldest of five children and graduated from Paulding High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Business Administration both from Wright State University.

“The last couple of years, like many Americans, I have had concerns with the way some in government have pushed actions that minimize our freedoms and liberties,” King said. “As a conservative Republican, I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-freedom. I will defend and support sound public policy that protects our freedoms and helps to ensure our children and grandchildren have a bright future,”

King previously served as a Celina City Council member for 11 years and as county recorder for 9 years. After discovering her daughter was deaf, she became a strong advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing, at both the state and national level.

“More than twenty years ago, when I discovered my infant daughter was deaf, I became her advocate,” King explained. I also became a national advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing and that experience opened doors I could have never imagined. As a ‘mom-on-a-mission’ I learned how to impact policy and make a difference for others. I will take that same energy and enthusiasm to Columbus to work for northwest Ohio.”

King is a licensed realtor and small business owner that has been involved in buying, selling, and managing real estate for more than 25 years. She is a current board member for West Ohio Community Action Partnership, and previously served on the Ohio Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Board and Ohio Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee.

King and her husband, Mark, have been married for 30 years and have two adult children, Erica and Jaime. They have two grandchildren and have been active members of New Life Christian Center for more than 30 years.

Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein has also announced plans to run for the 82nd House District seat.