Sweet! MSVW’s Chocolate Walk set for early February

Tickets are available now for Main Street Van Wert’s annual Chocolate Walk, scheduled for Friday, February 4. VW independent/file photo

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

The Main Street Van Wert Promotions Committee has announced the return of the Downtown Chocolate Walk.

It’s scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 4, at participating businesses. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $20 each and are available now.

On the evening of the event, “chocolate walkers” will begin at the Main Street Van Wert office to pick up a special Chocolate Bag sponsored by Décor and Moore Gift Shoppe, then relax and savor the evening while strolling at one’s leisure through the participating businesses downtown.

Show the event bag at each Chocolate Shop on the map to sample or collect nearly 20 chocolate treats. A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event. Ticket holders will visit businesses they are familiar with and learn about ones they may not know. It’s billed as a fun way to visit someplace new or get reacquainted with the stores and offices downtown.

In addition, DORA cups will be available at participating locations.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased in person at the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main Street; Collins Fine Foods, 233 N. Washington Street; Truly D’Vine, 117 W. Main Street, and The Well, 109 S. Washington Strett.

Tickets may also be reserved over the phone. For more information call 419.238.6911.