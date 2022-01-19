Theresa Elenor Parkanzky

Theresa Elenor Parkanzky passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

She was born October 9, 1935, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Frank Kufta and Mary Raczkiewicz, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953. She attended Mercy College in Detroit and obtained her BS/RN in 1957.

She married Ernest Alexander Parkanzky on April 19, 1958 at St. Michaels Church in Muskegon. They began their family in Garden City, Michigan prior to moving to Van Wert.

Theresa worked at Thomas Edison School as a multi-handicapped teacher and life skill instructor.

Survivors include six children, 21 grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren: Daniel (Kim) Parkanzky of Chelsea, Michigan and their sons Max (Laurel) and Samson; Marie (Vincent) Halloran of North Salem, New York and their children Jake (Brianna and son Eoin), Conor, Aidan, Kieran, Declan, and Phelan; Karen (Roger) Vogler of Wiesbaden, Germany and their children Isaac, Simon, Noah, and Veronica; Connie (David) Snyder of Bellevue, and their children Adrienne (Mark and son Alexander), Addison, Elliot, Oliver, and Evan; Paul Parkanzky of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and sons Mark and Sterling; John Parkanzky of Lakewood, and children Oleksander and Zenovia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Irene and Wanda and their husbands, and a son-in-law, Vincent Halloran.

Theresa was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Van Wert. She had been active in Welcome Wagon, Rosary Altar Society, the Garden Club, assisting with funeral luncheons, as well as many bridge, mahjohng and game groups.

A Mass of Remembrance will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, with Father Rocco Danzi S.J. officiating. A luncheon to celebrate her life will be held at Willow Bend Country Club immediately following the funeral. All family and friends of hers and her children are welcome. Internment of ashes will be at Woodland Cemetery for family only.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School.

Do small things with great love – Mother Teresa.