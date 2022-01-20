9 people appear for hearings in VW Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four people entered changes of pleas during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Court. They were among nine people who appeared for various hearings.

Chad Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth degree felonies. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, January 27.

Zachary Herman, 20, of Fort Jennings, changed his plea to guilty to illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented performance, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 23.

Jamakah Crockett, 32, of Lima, changed her plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Andrew Taylor, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Three people appeared for bond violation hearings.

Jason Monroe, 47, of Delphos, appeared for a violation of his bond and intervention in lieu program by failing to report to probation, and failing to appear for court. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 19. At that hearing, Monroe admitted to violating bond by failing to report to probation for over a year. His bond was modified to a surety bond with electronic house arrest. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. March 2.

Jesse Blackburn, 30, of Delphos, admitted violating his bond by testing positive for various drugs. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. A sentencing hearing previously scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, will go on as planned.

Beth Wright-McCarthy, 52, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to appear for court/report to probation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, or electronic house arrest if she makes bond. She also signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare her case. Her trial, which was scheduled for February 17-18 was postponed and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 16.

One person was sentenced during a hearing held this past week.

Alan Miller, 63, of Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing for violating probation with a positive drug test, and was ordered to serve three years of community control with the same conditions, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, and serve 30 days jail at later date.

Also this past week, Mackinzy Peterson, 39, of Fort Jennings, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of tampering with records, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 9.