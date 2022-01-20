Central Insurance offering scholarships

Submitted information

Central Insurance has announced that applications are now available for the company’s Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program.

The program was developed to reward and support graduates seeking careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

Scholarship details:

Up to $5,000 per student.

May be used toward tuition, books, room and board, and other related school fees.

Renewable up to three additional years.

Mentorship from an experienced individual in the student’s area of interest.

Eligibility requirements:

Graduating senior from one of the Van Wert County school districts (Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert High School or Vantage Career Center with a home school association to Crestview, Lincolnview or Van Wert High School) or a dependent child of a current Central Insurance employee or retiree.

Plan to attend an accredited two or four-year post-secondary educational institution on a fulltime basis by the end of 2023.

Student’s major must have a specific use towards a career position within the insurance industry.

Applications are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at www.cicecf.org or may be obtained through a high school guidance counselor. Completed applications and required materials should be submitted through the applicant’s high school guidance office. Deadline for entry is March 26.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Foundation’s website at www.cicecf.org.

Questions about the application procedure should be directed to the student’s guidance counselor. Questions about the scholarship or our Foundation should be directed to: Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation, 800 S. Washington St., Van Wert, 45891, or emailed to Faith Schneck at fschneck@central-insurance.com.

The Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation reserves the right to make changes to this program as it deems necessary.

This scholarship will be awarded on an objective and non-discriminatory basis without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, results of genetic testing, marital status, religious beliefs, age, or disability.

The public may make contributions to Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation with the understanding that these contributions will be used to support the scholarship program or specific charities.