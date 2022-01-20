NHS set to host Light the Night walk

VW independent news

Van Wert High School’s National Honor Society will host a “Light the Night” walk on Sunday, March 6, at Franklin Park. Community members are invited to participate in this fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Event registration will take place at 6 p.m. with a 1.5 mile walk around the park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lanterns with names of cancer survivors and victims will be lighting the path.

Those interested in joining the walk should register by Monday, February 7. Registration is $5 and provides a lantern in honor or memory of those who have suffered from or fallen victim to cancer. All proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Water and light snacks will be provided at the end of the walk. Glow sticks will be available for a small cost. Attendees may also purchase a t-shirt in advance for $7 to wear at the event. An upcharge will be applied to larger sizes.

Registration and t-shirt order forms are available in the high school office or on the school’s website at hs.vwcs.net. Click the red HS Quick Links button at the top right, then Forms & Registration. All forms and fees must be submitted to Natoshia Wilhelm, Van Wert High School NHS Advisor, 10708 State Route 118 South, Van Wert.

Questions may be directed to Mrs. Wilhelm at n_wilhelm@vwcs.net.