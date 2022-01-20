WKSD to air Crestview-Jefferson game

Van Wert independent sports

Radio station 99.7FM WKSD has announced it will carry Thursday’s key Northwest Conference girls’ basketball game between Crestview and Delphos Jefferson.

The previously scheduled broadcast game between Paulding and Fairview has been postponed.

Delphos Jefferson enters the game 15-1 (4-0 NWC), alone in first place, while Crestview is 12-3 (4-1 NWC), tied for second with Columbus Grove. The Wildcats and Lady Knights shared the 2020-2021 NWC championship.