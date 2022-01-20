Zimmerman to serve as presiding judge

VW independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — William R. Zimmerman, Judge with the Third District Court of Appeals (Lima) has been designated as presiding judge of the court for 2022.

Judge William Zimmerman

This is the second time that Judge Zimmerman has been selected as presiding judge of the court. The Third District is comprised of 17 counties: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, and Wyandot.

The duties of presiding judge include setting the schedule and presiding over oral arguments, assigning the judges to hearing panels, determining procedural motions, and administering the personnel policies of the Court.

Judge Zimmerman was elected to the Third District in 2016 and is currently seeking re-election.

He is from Shelby County where he served as a Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge from 2009-2016. He resides in Sidney with his wife, Deb.

The other judges serving on the Third District Court of Appeals are Stephen R. Shaw (Lima), Mark C. Miller (Findlay), and John R. Willamowski (Lima).