The Van Wert County Humane Society recently received a $15,000 donation to their capital campaign from Carol White. Shown accepting the donation is Aimee Bassett, humane society board secretary; Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson and Ms. White. “I’m so happy to help with this much-needed facility,” White said. Construction of a new adoption center/shelter is currently underway on Fox Road. Photo submitted