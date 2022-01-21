Local OSU Alumni Club looking forward to Keels visit

Pictured left to right are Dr. Carl Jeffery, OSUAC Vice-President; Tafi Stober, VWLive Executive Director; JoAnne Wolford, OSUAC President; Michelle Agler, VWLive Hospitality Director; Jerry Beard, VWLive Ticketing Specialist, and Quincy Thompson, VWLive Marketing Director. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

As previously announced, the Voice Of The Buckeyes, Paul Keels, will be the featured speaker at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The upcoming event is made possible by the generous support of The Ohio State Alumni Club of Van Wert & Paulding Counties. Club President JoAnne Wolford expressed gratitude of the resource that the Niswonger stage provides to showcase such talent as Keels and why the club feels it is important to partner in support.

“People from around the country are impressed that a town the size of Van Wert could have such a facility,” Wolford said. “Of course, we all know Scott Niswonger loves his hometown and we thank him for all he has done. Now it is our duty to step in and support this great gift we have been given and use it to its fullest.”

The club was founded in 1987 by Dr. Carl Jeffery with the first event held at Van Wert High School with coach Earl Bruce as speaker. Throughout 35 years of existence, the club has raised thousands of dollars for scholarships for Van Wert and Paulding County graduates to attend The Ohio State University.

The funds have been raised at hosted events such as The Buckeye Bash, spring banquets, and game watches. Despite the challenges of meeting in person over the past two years, the Ohio State Alumni Association of Van Wert & Paulding Counties has continued to raise funds to provide scholastic opportunities for future Buckeyes. The club is open to all Ohio State fans but only members of The Alumni Association in Columbus can hold offices in the club.

Current officers include the Head Of Board of Directors and Vice-President Carl Jeffery, President JoAnne Wolford, and Secretary Emily Temple. The office of treasurer is presently open.

While the event is 12 weeks away, Jeffery is eager to share the experience of hearing Paul Keels’ Buckeye Sports stories live and in-person.

“Our NPAC facility and staff provide such a world class venue,” Jeffery said. “We are very privileged to have this in Van Wert and look forward to welcoming Paul Keels to the Niswonger stage.”

Tickets for Paul Keels are on sale now at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or via phone at 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South, Van Wert.