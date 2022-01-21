Luella I. Dutton

Luella I. Dutton, 90, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home in Van Wert.

She was born on February 13, 1931, in Union Township, the daughter of Gordon I. and Marguerite (Dodge) Roat, who both preceded her in death. On June 10, 1950, she married Robert Leonard Dutton June 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death April 20, 2006.

Family survivors include her daughters, Karen (Wayne) Kemler and Cheryl Young; a son, Paul Dutton all of Van Wert; six grandchildren, David (Marla) Kemler, Scott (Nicole) Kemler, Tina (Jason) Vodika, William (Emily) Dull, Nicole Antus and Michelle Lape, and seventeen great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Andy Kemler; a sister, Opal Perry, and a brother, Omar Roat.

Luella attended Convoy United Methodist Church. She had worked at Burns Security, Securitas, Betty’s Restaurant and Phillips Lighting. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting activities and had coached girls softball.

Calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m., Friday, January 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. She will be buried at a later date at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

