VW independent girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

It was a tough night for all three Van Wert County girls’ basketball teams, as Crestview, Van Wert and Lincolnview all suffered losses on Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson 56 Crestview 43

DELPHOS — In a matchup of defending NWC co-champions, Delphos Jefferson jumped out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Crestview 56-43 on Thursday.

The loss severely damaged Crestview’s title repeat chances (12-4, 4-2 NWC), while Delphos Jefferson improved to 16-1 (5-0 NWC).

Josie McGue scored six points in the opening period while Lauren French added a pair of buckets. Myia Etzler scored all but two of Crestview’s first quarter points.

Ellie Kline scored seven of Crestview’s nine second quarter points and the Lady Knights trailed 26-17 at halftime. The lead increased to 43-29 after three quarters, with Lyv Lindeman scoring five points in the third period and Aly Lindeman, McGue and French each adding four. Cali Gregory scored seven of her game high 16 points in the quarter.

Etzler finished with 14 points and Kline added 11. McGue led Delphos Jefferson with 15, and Lyv Lindeman had 12. Aly Lindeman and Lauren French each added 10, and French had 10 rebounds.

Free throws were a big key in the game. The Wildcats were 15-of-21 from the line while Crestview was 5-of-7.

Delphos Jefferson will play at Ottoville on Saturday and Crestview will travel to Antwerp on Tuesday .

Ottawa-Glandorf 53 Van Wert 40

Erin Kaufman poured in 24 points and state ranked Ottawa-Glandorf was too much for Van Wert, as the Lady Titans posted a 53-40 win at the Cougar’s Den on Thursday.

Van Wert fell to 9-7 (3-3 WBL) while Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 11-4 (6-0 WBL).

Kaufman scored seven points in the opening quarter and Katie Kaufman added six and Ottawa-Glandorf led 21-12 at the end of the period. Van Wert’s Carlee Young connected on a pair of treys and Sofi Houg added six points, including a triple.

The two teams combined for just 10 points in the second quarter and the Lady Titans led 27-16 at halftime, but Erin Kaufman went to work in the third quarter, scoring 11 points to boost the lead to 46-30 at the end of the period. Houg scored eight of her team high 17 points in the quarter.

Kyra Welch finished with 10 points, including seven in the final period and Young finished with nine. Katie Kaufman finished with 10 points.

Bluffton 60 Lincolnview 50

BLUFFTON — A slow start provided to be costly for Lincolnview as the Lady Lancers fell to Bluffton 60-50 on Thursday.

The Pirates (13-4, 3-2 NWC) jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead and led 33-24 at halftime, then 51-40 after three quarters.

Addysen Stevens led Lincolnview with 12 points while Zadria King tallied 11. Bluffton’s Kylie Monday finished with a game high 19 points, while Riley Eachus had 11. Sami Scoles and Ayla Grundey each finished with 10.

Lincolnview (5-11, 1-4 NWC) will host Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday.