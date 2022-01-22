Cougars claw back, come up short vs. OG

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

OTTAWA – A spirited comeback fell just short as state ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 7, Division III) hung on for a 62-60 win over Van Wert on Friday.

“We ran out of time and we also spotted them a lot of points, but we fought and clawed our way into it,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “That’s a credit to our guys. I told them in the locker room that I love their character and their tenacity, and I feel like we could be down 50 and they’re going to fight until the final buzzer.”

The Cougars trailed 49-32 late in the third quarter but chipped away with 25 points in the final period. An offensive rebound and triple from the right corner by Carson Smith made it 56-51 with 1:56 left, then after four free throws by the Titans, Garett Gunter drained a trey with 17 seconds left to make it 60-54. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Carson Fuka converted a pair of foul shots, then Gunter drilled a triple with 10 seconds left and Smith hit another as time ran out.

“It’s a tough one and this is a very hard place to win,” Laudick said. “We’re approaching 30 years since Van Wert has won here. We knew it was going to be a competitive game, it’s just unfortunate that we’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”

The Titans (10-2, 5-0 WBL) converted just one basket in the fourth quarter but connected on 11-of-12 foul shots to secure the victory. For the game, Ottawa-Glandorf was 23-of-28 from the free throw line, compared to 5-of-8 by the Cougars.

“It would have been nice if O-G missed some free throws but unfortunately they didn’t,” Laudick quipped.

After hitting one three pointer in the first three quarters, Van Wert (8-5, 2-2 WBL) connected on five in the fourth quarter, with most coming after Ottawa-Glandorf switched to a zone defense.

The game was tied 8-8 with 3:15 left in the first quarter but the Titans scored eight unanswered points before Gunter beat the buzzer to make it 16-10 at the end of the period.

A layup by Smith with 4:30 left in the second quarter pulled the Cougars to within six, 22-16 but Ottawa-Glandorf scored 10 straight points and went on to lead 29-18 at halftime.

6-7 junior Theo Maag scored eight of his 18 points in the third quarter, while Colin White and Fuka each added six.

Van Wert will host Coldwater today, with the junior varsity contest slated to start at 4 p.m.

“I know their record isn’t what they want it to be (1-10) but coach Fisher is going to have their guys ready to play,” Laudick said.

Box score

OG 16 13 20 13 – 62

VW 10 8 17 25 – 60

Ottawa-Glandorf: Carson Fuka 2-6-10; Carter Schimmoeller 1-0-2; Eli Schmenk 0-1-1; Colin White 3-9-15; Theo Maag 8-2-18; Caleb Kuhlman 1-5-7; Landen Jordan 3-0-7; Caden Erford 1-0-2

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 6-0-12; Garett Gunter 6-1-15; Aidan Pratt 5-1-12; Luke Wessell 2-0-4; Carson Smith 2-2-8; Maddix Crutchfield 2-1-6; Nate Phillips 1-0-3

JV: Ottawa-Glandorf 65-32