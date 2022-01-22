Dray named new Main St. Van Wert Executive Director

Joe Dray is Main Street Van Wert’s new executive director. His job is to help promote the downtown area and stimulate ecomomic growth. Photo submitted

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

Main Street Van Wert has officially announced Joe Dray as the organization’s new executive director.

Dray is taking over for Mitch Price, who resigned last month to take a job in the financial sector.

Dray graduated from Delphos St John’s High School in 1999 and then joined the U.S. Navy, where he was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, Adriatic Sea and the Persian Gulf. Following his service, he attended Rhodes State College, majoring in business management and English.

Dray began his writing career in 2017 with The Delphos Herald and was promoted to sports editor in 2018. A year later, he took over as regional sports director for DHI Media.

“Over past several years, I’ve developed a love for community involvement and a passion for economic development.” Dray said. “I look forward to working with the business owners downtown and the Van Wert community as a whole.”

Also in 2018, Dray was appointed to Delphos City Council and elected to a full term in 2019. He currently serves on the Parks and Finance Committee as well as the Safety Service Committee for the City of Delphos and is the Chairman of the Utilities Committee.

Main Street Van Wert’s vision is to serve the community by stimulating economic growth while preserving the rich historic buildings and promoting downtown Van Wert as a great place to shop, visit, work and live.

“We are thrilled to have Joe come aboard and can’t wait for our community to welcome him,” Board Vice-President Quincy Thompson stated. “We know how vibrant and excited our downtown is with all the current changes and progress happening and know he will adapt and jump right in.”

“Van Wert has many exciting things happening in the downtown area and I’m proud to be part of that,” Dray added.