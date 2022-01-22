Friday nights hoops scoreboard 1/22
Van Wert independent sports
Here are scores from area boys basketball games played on Friday, January 21.
WBL
Bath 40 Celina 33
Defiance 29 Elida 24
Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Van Wert 60
St. Marys Memorial 57 Shawnee 24
Wapakoneta 59 Kenton 41
NWC
Allen East 63 Leipsic 59
Bluffton 63 Lincolnview 43
Crestview 58 Delphos Jefferson 47
Spencerville 61 Columbus Grove 37
GMC
Antwerp 73 Ayersville 59
Fairview 55 Paulding 46
Hicksville 44 Tinora 20
Wayne Trace 63 Edgerton 30
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 50 New Knoxville 29
Fort Recovery 50 St. Henry 37
Marion Local 53 Minster 45
New Bremen 55 Parkway 38
Versailles 66 Coldwater 55
PCL
Ottoville 57 Fort Jennings 39
TRAC
Toledo Whitmer 60 Lima Sr. 57
