Friday nights hoops scoreboard 1/22

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores from area boys basketball games played on Friday, January 21.

WBL

Bath 40 Celina 33

Defiance 29 Elida 24

Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Van Wert 60

St. Marys Memorial 57 Shawnee 24

Wapakoneta 59 Kenton 41

NWC

Allen East 63 Leipsic 59

Bluffton 63 Lincolnview 43

Crestview 58 Delphos Jefferson 47

Spencerville 61 Columbus Grove 37

GMC

Antwerp 73 Ayersville 59

Fairview 55 Paulding 46

Hicksville 44 Tinora 20

Wayne Trace 63 Edgerton 30

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 50 New Knoxville 29

Fort Recovery 50 St. Henry 37

Marion Local 53 Minster 45

New Bremen 55 Parkway 38

Versailles 66 Coldwater 55

PCL

Ottoville 57 Fort Jennings 39

TRAC

Toledo Whitmer 60 Lima Sr. 57